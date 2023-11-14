Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Education

Wollongong environment set to benefit from a 'Poem Forest' planted by local students

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong is set to flourish with new greenery thanks to the thousands students across the country who submitted their nature poems in a national competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.