Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Taking Wollongong's climate commitment and credentials to the world

By Professor Patricia Davidson
August 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The University of Wollongong's Data Science, Discovery and Innovation Centre in Dubai. Picture by Phil Handforth
The University of Wollongong's Data Science, Discovery and Innovation Centre in Dubai. Picture by Phil Handforth

Extreme weather events have been dominating news headlines in recent weeks, reinforcing the devastating impacts of climate change and the need for continued global action. Across the Northern Hemisphere, scorching temperatures have broken world records, with July set to be the hottest month on Earth in recorded history. As El Nino arrives again in Australia, predictions for our own coming summer are grim and a reminder that we need to act now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.