Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong environment set to benefit from National Poem Forest competition

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 25 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students across the country are writing poems in the hope of creating a forest in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.