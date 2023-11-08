Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

'There aren't really many safe places' Wollongong's Youth Forum tells us what needs fixing

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 9 2023 - 7:47am, first published November 8 2023 - 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top left to right: Sophie O'Dwyer, Abi Stewart, Jayden Atherton, and Christelle Fhaye Berroya Morla. Bottom left to right: Phoenix Horton, Oskar Alefaio, Emma Mattison, and Matilda Miles. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Top left to right: Sophie O'Dwyer, Abi Stewart, Jayden Atherton, and Christelle Fhaye Berroya Morla. Bottom left to right: Phoenix Horton, Oskar Alefaio, Emma Mattison, and Matilda Miles. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Safety on the streets of Wollongong is one of the hot-button issues for the newly appointed Wollongong Youth Forum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.