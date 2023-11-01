Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Environment

Illawarra grandfathers to kayak to Newcastle for port blockade

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Hunt (front) and Simon Leslie (rear) are planning to sail and paddle from Wollongong to Newcastle. Picture by Robert Peet
Tom Hunt (front) and Simon Leslie (rear) are planning to sail and paddle from Wollongong to Newcastle. Picture by Robert Peet

Two Illawarra grandfathers are preparing to kayak from Wollongong to Newcastle to push for greater action on climate change and a better future for their grandchildren.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Environment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.