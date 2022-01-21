Port Kembla veteran, devoted family man celebrates a century

news, latest-news,

Alec Summerside of Port Kembla celebrated his 100th birthday at his Port Kembla home on Friday, surrounded by family. Mr Summerside was born in Albany, Western Australia. His family moved to Port Kembla when he was two, and he has lived here ever since. Read more: Meet the Illawarra HSC students who topped their course He and his wife Joan still live in the house they have owned for more than 70 years. In September 1942 he enlisted in the Australian Army. He became a signalman with the 2/1st Field Regiment, Signals. The Regiment's task was to set up communication lines between artillery groups and the front line, often having to venture out to repair damaged and broken lines. Mr Summerside completed two tours of New Guinea where he was first stationed near Port Moresby and later took part in the Wewak campaign against the Japanese. During his time in New Guinea, Mr Summerside witnessed two unforgettable events. One was during the Aitape/Wewak campaign when three American Lightning fighter planes mistakenly bombed and strafed their gun positions on Cape Wom instead of Wewak Point. Unfortunately there were heavy casualties among the troops. Mr Summerside's second memory is standing at parade at the close of the war and witnessing the Japanese General Adachi walk the length of the lines to surrender to General Robertson. After the war he worked in the shipping industry as a liaison officer to ship captains. He met and married Joan Nelson in 1949 and they raised three sons together. They have been happily married for 72 years and still live in the family home, where Mr Summerside enjoys gardening and watching sport on TV. His son Bill described his father as a hard-working family man. He recalls Mr Summerside taking the family on holidays along the coast and to the Snowy Mountains in their caravan. "He didn't have much time for sport, but he encouraged us," Bill said. "He and mum are inseparable - he gets up every morning and tells her he loves her. "He grows beautiful vegetables and his father did the same - it's probably the secret to his long life." Bill said his father was a private man, who hoped for a quiet birthday, but his family, which now spans four generations, came together anyway to mark the occasion. Unfortunately some were unable to make the trip due to the pandemic. Mr Summerside credits his long life to a loving wife and supportive family, staying positive and having a good sense of humour.

