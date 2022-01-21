After years'-long rehearsal, 'Beautiful' to hit Thirroul stage

news, latest-news,

If you're looking for a heavy dose of nostalgia and some iconic bops the production for you is about to hit the stage in Thirroul. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical officially arrives at Anita's Theatrefrom January 26-30, having delayed its season for close to two-years due to COVID-19. The Tony-Award winning show, presented by Miranda Musical Society showcases the life of Brooklyn-born Carole King, who went from a shy teenage songwriter to one of the most successful female artists of the latter half of the 20th century. Read more: Meet the Illawarra HSC students who topped their course She wrote or co-wrote 118 pop hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and her music became the soundtrack to a generation, writing chart topping hits for the biggest stars of rock and roll including The Beatles, James Taylor, Bobby Vee, Little Eva, The Shirelles and The Drifters. Her life story was later turned into an award-winning musical, which opened on Broadway in 2014 to worldwide acclaim and featured the music she wrote with first husband and writing partner, Gerry Goffin. The Miranda Musical Society performance features a number of Illawarra performers, including Shellharbour twins Jenaya and Anisha Okpalanze. Anisha will play Little Eva and Jenaya will play one of the Shirelles. They said after two years of rehearsals and delays, the show would be one to remember. "We would have just turned 20 when we auditioned - now we're 22," Anisha said. "Watching everyone in the team stick together through this time has made it so much more memorable. "We persisted through times where we didn't think we'd get this to the stage, there's a beautiful sense of community." Both women have had a passion for performance from a young age, but have channelled their efforts into modelling and performing in bands. Anisha has had more musical experience, and when she saw the show was seeking people of colour to audition, she dragged her sister along. "Watching Jenaya grow and find something new that she loves has been so nice for me," Anisha said. "Having her to encourage me and offer a super honest perspective has been really helpful as well." Jenaya said the long drives from Shellharbour to Sydney for rehearsals were a bonding experience. "We get to practice on the drive up, and we bounce of each other well,"Jenaya said. "Anisha has taught me so much, and it's definitely brought us closer, sharing that love for the work." To purchase tickets, head to the Anita's Theatre website, and follow the links to Ticketmaster. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

