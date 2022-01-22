Illawarra Shoalhaven records 1164 new COVID-19 cases, one death

coronavirus, COVID-19 cases, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, Wollongong LGA, Shoalhaven LGA, Kiama LGA, Shellharbour LGA, NSW Health, testing

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has recorded 1164 positive COVID-19 test results in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. A male in his 70s from Wollongong who was vaccinated against COVID-19 has died. Read more: 'It doesn't add up': Warrawong man denies robbery, theft allegations "The Local Health District expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones," the district said in its daily update. The total number of cases included 458 positive rapid antigen tests and 706 positive PCR tests. The case numbers are lower than Friday's total number of positive cases, 1806, however two additional persons are hospitalised, bringing the total number of hospitalisations to 139. Positive PCR tests were distributed as follows for the local government areas within the Local Health District; 341 cases from Wollongong, 164 cases from Shellharbour, 168 cases from Shoalhaven and 33 cases from Kiama. Cases detected by PCR test via postcode are: Wollongong LGA: 2500 - 64; 2502 - 22; 2505 - 13; 2506 - 21; 2508 - 12; 2515 - 15; 2516 - 11; 2517 - 20; 2518 - 34; 2519 - 19; 2525 - 17; 2526 - 37; 2530 - 56; Shellharbour LGA: 2527 - 60; 2528 - 55; 2529 - 49; Shoalhaven LGA: 2535 - 11; 2538 - 3; 2539 - 26; 2540 - 62; 2541 - 66; Kiama LGA: 2533 - 22; 2534 - 11. The case numbers in the Illawarra Shoalhaven follow the NSW case numbers, where 20,148 positive tests were reported in past 24 hours, a fall on the previous day's total of 30,825. Of the positive tests recorded yesterday, 8566 were from RAT and 11,582 were from PCR tests. Thirty people lost their lives and 2762 people are hospitalised with COVID-19. Of the thirty who have died, one person was in their 50s, seven people in their 70s, 15 people in their 80s and seven people in their 90s. Four had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 16 had received two doses, one person had received one dose and nine were not vaccinated. The person who died in their 50s had received two doses of a COVID vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions. "Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions," said NSW Health. These statistics bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in NSW to 1008. "NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose," said Dr John Hall from NSW Health. To Thursday, January 20, 95.3 per cent of people 16 and over in NSW have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine and 93.9 per cent have received two doses. Of people aged 12 to 15, 82.6 per cent have received a first dose and 78.4 have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. 24.1 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received a first dose.

