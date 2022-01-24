coronavirus,

Wollongong's mass vaccination centre has started a COVID-19 vaccination blitz for children before school returns next week. From Monday, January 24 to Saturday, February 19, vaccination appointments for children aged five to 11 will be available six days a week, excluding Sundays. On Wednesday both the Wollongong hub and the Shoalhaven Hospital clinic in Nowra will hold a Kids' Vaccination Day for children in this age bracket, with staff to wear brightly coloured scrubs and costumes, and decorations to adorn the clinics. Read more: Illawarra parents concerned about back to school plan Vaccinations are by appointment only, and there will be no walk-ins available for adults on this day. More than 1000 children aged five to 11 were vaccinated through the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's vaccination clinics in the first two weeks. Meanwhile, another 896 people in the district have tested positive for COVID. Of the 516 positive PCR test results, 269 came from Wollongong, 122 from Shellharbour, 26 from Kiama, and 99 from Shoalhaven. They are among 15,091 new confirmed COVID cases in NSW, 8190 of which were detected from PCR tests. Of the 6901 cases detected through rapid antigen tests, 6336 were from tests taken in the previous seven days. Read more: Lifesavers urge beach safety this Australia Day amid terrible drowning toll "It is pleasing that when we look at a range of measures, our assessment indicates that the spread of COVID virus is slowing, our situation is stablising," chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said. But another 24 people have died with the virus. There are 2816 people with COVID in hospital, including 154 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven. There are 196 patients in intensive care and 69 of these people are on ventilators. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/85e2c276-411f-4f31-a89c-2adec7b92ca1.jpg/r0_276_5184_3205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg