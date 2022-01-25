news, latest-news, Wollongong Yacht Club, Peter Amos, Ocean Series, Wollongong, John Rogers, Travis Green, Australia Day

Skipper Peter Amos will aim to continue his red-hot form when the Wollongong Yacht Club's Ocean Series continues on Wednesday. Amos, aboard Bella, secured victory in this year's opening ocean race on Sunday in an impressive handicap time of 4:15:40 from John Rogers' Legaleze and Travis Green's Aphrodite in third. There were eight starters on the day, with two not finishing due to time constraints. The second ocean race will take place on Wednesday as part of Wollongong's Australia Day activities. Read more: Relaxed Harvey happy to share Hawks' spotlight The format is pursuit style races with a staggered start. The yachts are set to take off from noon (after the Aquathon), with the faster yachts starting later to try and catch the earlier competitors. All racers will then jostle to be first across the finish line. Races will start and finish adjacent to Belmore Basin, providing excellent spectator views from Flagstaff Hill. This year's event is supported by Wollongong City Council as part of their sponsorship of community events program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/cd4773f0-5585-415f-adc8-1abc209ef62d.jpg/r180_512_3876_2600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg