Several events will take place across the Illawarra on Wednesday to mark Australia Day, but the region's councils are offering some pared-back celebrations in light of the ongoing risk posed by COVID-19. Wollongong City Council will host a fireworks display over Wollongong Harbour at 9pm. As on New Year's Eve, the fireworks will be sent higher into the sky so they can be seen from further away, allowing people to view the display from different venues and maintain social distancing. Read more: Lifesavers urge beach safety this Australia Day amid terrible drowning toll There will be no stalls, rides or entertainment throughout the day as a precautionary measure against COVID. The council's Australia Day Awards ceremony will be held online on Tuesday, January 25 and people can watch the livestream from 11.30am via the council's website. The citizenship ceremony will also be held online, in two sessions. But Australia's biggest swim-run event, the Aquathon, will still go ahead at Belmore Basin at 8am, as will Wollongong Yacht Club's regatta at noon. Meanwhile, Port Kembla Surf Life Saving Club will host an event with live music, children's activities and food and drink, including a sausage sizzle, coffee and dessert vans, and a bar. The event will kick off at 11.30am. In Shellharbour, the council is hosting a twilight Symphony by the Sea with the Sydney Youth Orchestra at Reddall Reserve from 6pm. Read more: Tracey ran away with the circus - now it's brought her home to Shellharbour The event will include the presentation of Shellharbour City Council's Australia Day awards. The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society will put on its traditional flyover along the coastline from 5.15pm. At Kiama, the council has called off its normal awards and citizenship ceremony, although new citizens will still get to partake in an online ceremony with mayor Neil Reilly. Both the Kiama Downs and Werri Beach Surf Life Saving Clubs are hosting breakfast events from 7am, with sand modelling, thong throwing, a treasure hunt and brickies relay at Kiama Downs, and live music at Werri Beach. Another breakfast event will be held at Kevin Walsh Oval in Jamberoo from 8am to 10am, where there will also be a classic car display and live music. 'Roving entertainers' will pop up around the Kiama, Jamberoo, Gerringong and Minnamurra throughout the day, and helicopter flyovers will take place at 10am and 3pm. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

