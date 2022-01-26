Royal National Park access route to be closed next week

news, latest-news,

The main thoroughfare into the southern part of the Royal National Park will be closed for part of next week for maintenance. Lady Wakehurst Drive will be closed between McKell Avenue and Otford lookout on Tuesday, February 1 to Thursday, February 3, between 8am and 3pm. The road will be closed in both directions, Transport for NSW said. "Work will include general maintenance, guardrail repairs, trimming vegetation and clearing gutters and drains to improve safety for road users," the agency said. "Detours will be in place via McKell Avenue, the M1 Princes Motorway and Lawrence Hargrave Drive and are expected to add about 10 minutes to journeys." Access on foot to Otford Lookout and walking tracks in the Royal National Park will not be affected by the closure.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/1b4dd3ab-4500-4d08-bf11-67b9ea28b4ee.JPG/r0_62_895_568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg