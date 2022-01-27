news, latest-news, Wollongong Workshop Theatre, playwright Geoffrey Sykes, Illawarra-based playwright Geoffrey Sykes, Geoffrey Sykes, Blood on the Wattle, Blood on the Wattle play

They say life imitates art and that is certainly the case for Wollongong Workshop Theatre, after its much-anticipated first production of 2022 had to be cancelled after a cast member tested positive to COVID-19. The theatre company had collaborated with Illawarra-based playwright Geoffrey Sykes for a limited-run production of his new play, Blood on the Wattle. Special preview shows were set to take place at Wollongong Workshop Theatre, Gwynneville, this Friday and Saturday, before the show moves to Sydney in March. Read more: Wollongong Workshop Theatre kicks off 2022 season with new play by Geoffrey Sykes, Blood on the Water But Mr Sykes said the season had to be cancelled after a cast member tested positive to COVID-19. "The performances this weekend will not proceed," he said. "We hope to repeat the show a little later in the year." The theatre company's spokesman Justin Clarke confirmed the news today. "Since the cast is only small, we don't have anyone to understudy and we've had to make the decision to postpone," he said. Ironically, Mr Sykes wrote and developed the first draft of the play in collaboration with the cast during the 2021 COVID-19 lockdown. He later incorporated fresh dialogue and characters into the finished play, which was described as "political theatre with general appeal". The play depicted issues that were "directly relevant to Australia today", including climate change, mining, staff relationships, parties, border security and refugees. Performances of Blood on the Wattle are set to take place at the Richard Wherrett Studio, Roslyn Packer Theatre, in Sydney, on March 18, 19, 25 and 26. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

