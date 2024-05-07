You might pee your pants at this show, but it could be menopause too

"Women have been told to ignore their perimenopausal symptoms and menopause health risks for centuries. Imagine a man who goes to the doctor and says, 'I've put on 10 kilos while eating the same as I always did, I fly into rages; I think I'm a failure; I can't concentrate, sleep or remember anything at work. I bleed so much without warning it soaks through my clothes; I have heart palpitations; I can't sleep to the point of feeling demented; my penis is itchy all the time and it hurts to have sex; and I just want to leave my family and live in a bucket'.