Mollymook's Jye Halls powers into NSW Amateur final

Jye Halls had ice in his veins on Thursday. Trailing as he entered the second-half of the quarter-final of the NSW Amateur Championship at The Links Shell Cove, the 17-year-old needed something special to keep his dream alive. Read more: Apps determined to tick final box in decorated career That he produced, a birdie on the 17th followed by an eagle on the 18th to eliminate Christopher Fan from the tournament. "I had a pretty bad start this morning," Halls said. "I was four down through five holes, I just forgot about it and tried to play golf. "My focus was on beating Chris, I managed to finish birdie-eagle to do that." Halls returned Thursday afternoon with a place in Friday's final on the line. After starting with an eagle on the first, the Mollymook talent found himself trailing Quinnton Croker midway through the semi-final. Again, Halls had ice in his veins. Four birdies in the final five holes saw the teenager take control of the match and book a spot in Friday's final. There he will take on Harrison Crowe, where a win will secure Halls a place in the NSW Open. Crowe had a calmer day on Thursday, claiming victories over Chris Somerfield and Jye Pickin. Halls knows he will have to be at his best on Friday to defeat Crowe, with patience and consistency the key in the gruelling 36-hole format. "It's going to be hard," Halls said. "It's going to be pretty hot, so I'll have to drink plenty of water, stay focused and stay hydrated. "I just need to stay confident and trust I'm going to hit a good shot." For a brief moment on Thursday, it appeared Mollymook would be represented in both the men's and women's finals of the event. Ultimately Kelsey Bennett fell short of Hall's heroics, Shyla Singh prevailing in a tight semi-final. The Queenslander will take on Sarah Hammett in the decider. The matches at The Links Shell Cove will be live streamed on the Golf NSW website and Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/2f05636f-71cd-4d70-8d87-cad3e6acf5bb.jpg/r1_192_2399_1547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg