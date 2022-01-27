sport, dragons-den, St George Illawarra Dragons, Kezie Apps, NRLW, Jamie Soward, Bega, Helensburgh, Jess Sergis

She may be entering the twilight years of her decorated career, but Dragons captain Kezie Apps still has a burning desire to win that elusive NRLW premiership. The Bega product has forged an impressive legacy over the past decade, including proudly donning the Jillaroos and NSW jerseys on numerous occasions. Apps arrived at the Dragons in 2018 and got close to premiership glory the following year, falling 30-6 to the Broncos on grand final day. After missing the finals in 2020, and last year's competition being postponed due to COVID, Apps and her Red V teammates will have two bites at the title cherry in 2022, with the first of two campaigns kicking off in late February. Apps is in the back-end of her career but, under the guidance of new head coach Jamie Soward, the 30-year-old feels as hungry as ever. "Growing up without having those opportunities of playing in the NRL, it drives me to look back and think about how far I've come, and the position I'm in to shape how the game will look for the future. To still be part of that and be able to play the game I love, I'm forever grateful for that," Apps said. "The younger girls keep me young. I know that I'm getting on and I'm so aware of my age, and I know this isn't going to be forever. I'll take each game as it comes because I never know when it's going to be my last. Rugby league's obviously something that I love doing and I love being part of a team and feeling like you belong. "But winning the premiership is what I want to tick off this year. It's everyone's number one goal and it's obviously something that we've been pushing hard for, and it's something that's going to be driving our group and me to be at our best to bring home that premiership." Read more: Showman Antonius born to entertain Apps will lead a new-look Dragons outfit this year, following the departure of the likes of Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Shontelle Stowers. The loss of so much experience could be intimidating, however Apps is happy to embrace the challenge. "There's a really good vibe at the club, it's exciting to be back in that team environment. We're seeing a lot of new faces and a lot of keen and eager girls ripping in at training," she said. "Obviously we've lost a few girls due to the inclusion of new teams, but it's really good for the girls who may have been on the fringe or new to the sport, or come up from Tarsha Gale to play at that next level and play with and against some of the more experienced girls. "Keele Brown played in the Tarsha Gale and played well in the Harvey Norman, and now has the opportunity to play with us. Taliah Fuimaono smashed it in Harvey Norman and I have no doubt she will step up to this level and Emma Tonegato coming from rugby union, I'm excited to see her in action. There's also Teagan Berry, Quincy Dodd and Rachel Pearson, she's a really good half and I'm excited to see her get her opportunity. "We've got a full team of keen and eager girls who are ripping and raring to go."

