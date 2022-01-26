news, latest-news, Antonius Cleveland, Illawarra Hawks, Perth Wildcats, Brian Goorjian, WEC, NBL, Wollongong, Bryce Cotton

Antonius Cleveland has thrilled fans since landing in Wollongong, and he's not done entertaining just yet. From dynamic dunks to nailing crucial shots and being active on the glass, the 6 foot 5 guard has impressed in his maiden NBL campaign with Illawarra. Cleveland has averaged nearly 12 points and more than six rebounds per game, and played a crucial role in several clashes - including setting the tone early with nine points by quarter time in Illawarra's win over the 36ers on Monday night. "I try to do that all the time, try get nine or 10 points in the first quarter, and then go solid for the rest of the game. I want to get us off to a good start, I think it helps us, but it's now about stringing four quarters together. It's what I want to focus on to help this team," Cleveland said. "I enjoy playing and being in front of a crowd. The dunks and all of that are just part of my game and what I do. I think we're getting good crowds, but it just sucks with COVID, because it could be even better. But I think it's slowly starting to pack out again and we enjoy the fans. It's probably not sold out, but I think the people there do a great job it making loud and giving us energy." Read more: Brothers taking full flight for Hawks, writes Ogilvy The Hawks returned to training on Wednesday after a day off following their 100-89 victory over Adelaide. In good news for Hawks fans, Duop Reath trained in full after injuring his hip during the first half on Monday. Reath didn't return in the second half in that game, but is expected to play on Thursday night against the Wildcats at the WEC, with Illawarra keen to turn the tide after falling 94-78 to Perth at the same venue last Saturday. After leading by 10 points at quarter-time, the Hawks trailed by the same margin midway through the third. The hosts then surged back to within three with six minutes left, however, the Wildcats were able to finish strongly by going on a 24-9 run. Wildcats star Bryce Cotton was among the standout performers with 24 points and four assists, and the league's reining MVP looms large again for the Hawks. "I don't think you can really shut guys like Bryce down, those guys are going to take all the shots, but what you can do is make it tough for them and capitalise off their misses. If he gets 25 points but we win, I feel like we've got stops where we needed them," Cleveland said. "But I think we learned a lot from video and coach (Brian Goorjian) pointing out our mistakes and whatnot from the last game. I think it's evident and clear as day to us, and I think we know what we need to do this time around to get a different result. "We need to learn from our mistakes and put four quarters together." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/8245431e-cbc9-4e2e-af44-e2f5f889d20f.jpg/r0_331_5472_3423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg