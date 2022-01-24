news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, Adelaide 36ers, NBL, Wollongong, Brian Goorjian, Harry Froling, Sam Froling

A shooting masterclass from Harry Froling inspired the Hawks to a 100-85 victory over Adelaide on Monday night, snapping a two-game losing streak for Illawarra. The former 36ers big man and brother Sam were in red-hot form, combining for 45 points and 17 rebounds, as Brian Goorjian's men prevailed in an entertaining affair at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Harry Froling in particular was superb, mustering 27 points (including 8-10 from long range), nine boards three assists, while his younger sibling had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. "It's probably the most fun I've had playing basketball. I'm still figuring it out along the way, I just take it day-by-day and enjoy my basketball. And I think that speaks for itself," Harry Froling said after the game. "Whether I'm doing good or bad, Goorj is on me about my stuff on and off the court, and I think that's really helping me evolve as a player and a person. And it obviously translates to the court, and I'm going to stick with it through the highs and lows. "I just cleaned up stuff that I had to, and credit to Goorj for helping me out with that and believing in me. I'm just trying to do the little things and try be a good teammate and a good guy, and whatever happens, happens. I'm not going to ride the highs and lows too much, I'll just try get consistent with my stuff and stick with it." Monday night's win was set up by a superb third quarter from the hosts. After leading by five at the main break, the Hawk scored 31 points to open up a crucial lead. Tyler Harvey finished the night with 19 points and five assists, while Antonius Cleveland (14 points, five boards) impressed early. For Adelaide, Sunday Dech was excellent, scoring 20 points including six three-pointers, while Todd Withers scored 15 points and Cam Bairstow had 10 rebounds. The only sour note for the Hawks was a hip injury to star Duop Reath, who limped off in the first half and didn't return for the rest of the night. "I'm not a doctor, but I know he took an elbow to the hip and he was too sore to come back into the game. We'll know more tomorrow," Goorjian said. "We'll know more tomorrow, but we were hoping we would get more minutes out of him. But he was too sore." Read more: Stanwell Park's Cox ready for lift off at Winter Olympics The Hawks looked a little lethargic early at the WEC, but Cleveland did his best to fire up the hosts, mustering a nice intercept and empathic dunk, before sinking a three to give Illawarra an 11-9 lead. Harry Froling then hit a bucket from long range, but the 36ers were happy to engage in an arm wrestle, cutting the deficit to 16-15. However, the Hawks then went on a 8-4 run to open up a 23-19 advantage at the first break. Illawarra burst out of the blocks in the second, scoring six of the first nine points. Adelaide hit back with Dech three, before Harry Froling returned serve with two long-range buckets to take a 35-25 lead. Both Frolings were then instrumental as the Hawks went on a 10-6 run. Sam mustered a nice dunk, while Harry was red-hot from the deep, hitting back-to-back threes as the home side led 45-31. However the 36ers lifted, scoring nine of the next 11 points, before Harvey sunk a bucket from long range. But Mitch McCarron then hit two free throws, before Daniel Johnson's three helped Adelaide bridge the margin to 50-45 at the main break. Read more: Beveridge and Boomers the perfect match Sam Froling got the Hawks rolling in the third with successive buckets. The game then turned into an arm wrestle again, before Harvey's trademark three pushed their lead out to 60-49. Kai Sotto and Sam Froling then traded two free throws each, before Harry Froling's lay up gave the Hawks a 64-51. But Tim Coenraad's 400th three in the NBL, followed by Harry's sixth bucket from long range, extended Illawarra's led to 70-51. But the 36ers were again able to settle, scoring six of the eight nine points, before Coenraad sunk a three. McCarron and Xavier Rathan-Mayes then traded baskets, before Harvey again stepped up to drain one from beyond the arc. Harry Froling's one free throw then rounded out an 81-59 lead at three-quarter time. It was the 36ers who came flying out of the gate in the fourth, going on a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to 86-71. But again it was Harry Froling who proved crucial - nailing two threes - to extend their lead to 23, before Withers returned serve from long range. The 36ers then turned it on themselves from outside the arc, with Sunday Dech hitting two and Withers one three-pointers to peg the deficit back to 98-83. But it was all in vein for Adelaide who, despite scoring six of the last eight points, fell 100-89 at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

