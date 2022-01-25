news, latest-news, Illawarra Hawks, AJ Ogilvy, NBL, Captain's Call, Harry Froling, Brian Goorjian, Sam Froling, Wollongong

As a teammate, there's not many things more exciting than seeing Harry and Sam Froling both rolling on the court at the same time. It was really exciting to see Harry get back to the form that he made himself famous for, especially against his old team Adelaide on Monday night. The way he shot the ball was exceptional, and to have a guy like that coming off the bench and contributing is exciting for us. And it's even better that he can be doing it alongside his brother. That full-court pass that he made to Sam for the lay-up got everybody in the stadium pretty excited, so it see them on the court dominating together is awesome. Read more: Froling fires Illawarra to victory over 36ers in Wollongong Harry's very much a confidence player. We all have a lot of confidence in him, but he's needed to find his footing a little bit. He made his first couple on Monday night and that really got him rolling, so hopefully he can keep building on that and continue to play at this level because he's a high-level player in this league, and I think he's really thriving under coach Goorjian. Meanwhile, Sam is definitely stepping up and taking advantage of the opportunities he's got. His footwork and finishing around the rim has been really great the past few games, especially against Adelaide, whose bigs are a bit slower than a couple of teams we've played recently. It's really exciting to see Sam go out there and play exciting basketball, especially that dunk he got on Sotto - that really got the bench hyped. Read more: Relaxed Harvey happy to share the Hawks' spotlight It was great to snap that two-game losing streak on Monday night, especially in front of our fans. I think the first quarter was the best for us, we came out and really shared the basketball, got stops and got out and run, and that's the way we're going to have to play. I know Goorj came out in the media and said it was a do-or-die game for us, but we didn't quite feel like that. I think we'd played two top teams and dropped those ones, but we hadn't played our best basketball, so we wanted to focus on what we were doing. We really wanted to come out and distribute the ball, get the ball through hands, and sacrifice good shots to get great ones. And I think that's what we did, we really played as a team in that first quarter. If we can take that into effort our next game against Perth on Thursday night, we'll be very tough to face.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/ae28ec65-db67-477c-8c91-22213db8e558.jpg/r0_225_3734_2335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg