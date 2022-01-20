Soward full of faith in rookie halves as NRLW season nears

sport, dragons-den, dragons, st-george-illawarra, nrlw, nrl, taliah-fuimaono, rachel-pearson, keeley-davis, quincy-dodd

THEY'RE yet to feature at NRLW level, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward has given unequivocal backing to rookie halves Rachel Pearson and Taliah Fuimaono more than a month out from season kickoff. There's no doubt Soward's sitting on pocket aces in the hooking stakes, with Keeley Davis and Quincy Dodd set to reprise the role they played in tandem for NSW last season. COVID-disrupted preparations and a short season leave little time for new combinations to gel but, having stood up to the rigours of Origin footy, the pair provide bankable class at dummy-half. The rest of the spine will be largely untested, with Indigenous All-Stars rep Fuimaono having endured a number of career false starts due to injury. Still, at 22, she's widely tipped to be a star on the rise. Pearson was the linchpin in Helensburgh's run to the NSW Women's Premiership finals last season, while also picking up a Country jumper. It's more than enough for Soward to lock them in for round one barring injury. "The nine, seven and six are definitely set with Quinc [on the bench] as well," Soward said. "Being able to play with Keeley and Quincy, the two best hookers in the comp, that for me is really exciting. Working out how much we use both of them and how much they play together is a big thing for us. "My halves are set, it'll be Rachel Pearson and Taliah Fuimaono. Those two girls are ready to go, they've been professional in getting their body right before preseason. That's really important for us only being part time. "Rach has been fantastic for Helensburgh, she's an up and comer that was going head-to-head with Maddie Studdon for an Origin jersey last year. Taliah played for the Indigenous All-Stars, we know what a competitor her brother [NRL gun Tyrell] is and she's a carbon copy of that. "We haven't got time to trial too many different combinations so I'm really lucky in that aspect." While he has firm ideas around play-making roles, the back five shapes a far bigger puzzle. The internal draft saw star centre pairing Isabelle Kelly and Jess Sergis shift to the Roosters, the latter having been a foundational chip for the Dragons over the first three NRLW seasons. Read more: Wallace and Quinlan re-unite at Dapto Showground Expansion to six teams this season leaves all coaches needing to unearth some new stars and Soward will be in that boat when it comes to his youthful back-line stocks. The likes of Teagen Berry, Keele Brown, Jaime Chapman and Page McGregor will be in the frame for round one. However, the release of veteran Shontelle Stowers on Thursday leaves the back-line even more youthful, with former Broncos utility Kody House named as her replacement. The return to rugby league of Wollongong product - and Olympic Gold Medalist in Rugby 7s - Emma Tonegato shapes as the genuine x factor for the Dragons should she don the No. 1 jumper. Having won the 2013 World Cup with the Jillaroos, the 26-year-old's certainly no stranger to the 13-aside game and Soward said she's the early front-runner for the role of custodian. "Looking at fullback I'm lucky I've got a few options there," Soward said. "Emma Tonegato jumps out with her background and athleticism, we've got Jaime Chapman. I think that back five is where I'll have a few headaches because I've got so many athletes there." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/d90554c2-72eb-4eed-9b7b-8d3763c3a3bd.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg