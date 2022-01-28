news, latest-news,

Hospital meals just got that little bit more attractive with the news Wollongong Private's owner is on a mission to get rid of 50 million single-use plastic items throughout its facilities. Ramsay Health set a goal of removing 25 million and replacing them with reusable or biodegradable items, but the project proved successful enough that they've moved on to a much larger goal. The main items being replaced are cutlery, cups for both medicine and drinking, and injection trays. Ramsay Health Care CEO Carmel Monaghan said the company was committed to working to the goal of 50 million by the end of this year. Read more: Oak Flats firey the second in his family to be honoured "We have seen what a big difference some small changes can make to the environment and the future of our planet," Ms Monaghan said. "After hitting 25 million in the first 18 months of the initiative, we want to double that and remove a total of 50 million single-use plastic items from landfill by the end of next year." In the same 18 month period, all Ramsay Health Care sites have also switched from single-use plastics water bottles for patients to reusable alternatives, diverting an estimated nine million additional items from landfill. Wollongong Private Hospital's figures were impressive, with water bottles and plastic cups leading the way, CEO Steven Rajcany said. "At Wollongong Private Hospital we've swapped out 62,000 single-use plastic medicine cups and 24,000 plastic cutlery items so far," he said. "Some of these single-use plastic items have been swapped out for biodegradable or recyclable options, many have been swapped out for reusable items - for example cutlery. "This year we will explore new items we can replace with more sustainable options. Our employees have been a great source of ideas in this space and we're currently assessing the viability of some of these suggestions." Ramsay's national environment manager Sue Panuccio said the move had been popular with staff and patients. "The first items to go were plastic plates, cutlery and straws, and thanks to suggestions from our people we are now looking at additional plastic items to replace with sustainable alternatives," she said. There was no word yet on whether Ramsay would be replacing plastic surgeons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/ad6bdc95-1e03-41df-8beb-477e9b6c5acb.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg