New COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven have dropped to 602, with no more deaths reported. Wollongong recorded 328 new cases, Shellharbour saw 134, 19 cases came from Kiama, while another 121 were from Shoalhaven. These figures include results from both PCR and rapid antigen tests. Read more: 'Sentenced to deep grief': Devastated Woonona family speaks out It represents the district's lowest daily number since January 4. NSW recorded another 13,333 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday and 35 deaths of people aged from their 40s to over 100. NSW Health has also reported the earlier deaths of another 35 people from aged care facilities in southwestern Sydney. There are 2737 COVID patients in hospital, with 189 people in intensive care, of whom 78 need ventilation. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's hospitals are treating 167 patients. More than 36 per cent of people aged 18 and over have now had a third dose of the COVID vaccine. Among 12 to 15-year-olds, 78.3 per cent have had two doses, while one-third of children aged five to 11 have had a first shot. Read more: Interns join COVID-19 frontline in Illawarra public hospitals The mass vaccination centre in Wollongong now offers walk-in appointments for everyone aged five and over, between 10am and 4pm each day. The change has been made to make it easier for people to receive their shots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/a34ff6eb-e0c6-4c19-9ecd-96c03e9b77b0.jpg/r0_98_3186_1898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg