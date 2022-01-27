news, latest-news, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) new interns, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) new doctors, Junior medical officers, Wollongong Hospital, Shoalhaven Hospital, Shellharbour Hospital, Bulli Hospital

The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has welcomed 69 new medical interns who will take up positions at public hospitals in the area. They are among a record number of interns joining the NSW Health ranks this year. Interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degree and are required to complete a year of supervised practice in order to become independent practitioners. The 69 new interns who joined the ISLHD this week will undertake two weeks of orientation before starting their new roles. Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) reveals 150 public healthcare workers in isolation every day The bulk of the interns - 52 - will head to Wollongong Hospital, while nine will go to Shoalhaven Hospital, three will go to Shellharbour Hospital, four will go to Bulli Hospital and one will go to Port Kembla Hospital. During their internships they will rotate between different hospitals and services. ISLHD chief executive Margot Mains today welcomed the new interns as they embark on the first step of their medical careers, but said the COVID-19 pandemic meant it was not the first time many had stepped inside a hospital. "The intern class of 2022 is a little different to previous years, with many interns having already worked either as assistants in medicine or student vaccinators as part of the COVID-19 workforce response across NSW, and we thank them for their contribution," she said. "They will continue to play a vital role in our district's hospitals as we navigate the challenges of this unprecedented, world-wide pandemic." The interns, who are employed on two-year contracts as junior medical officers, enter a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, where they undertake formal and on-the-job training. They rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure diversity of experience, and also join different units in each hospital, including surgery and emergency medicine. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said 1073 interns were joining NSW Health this year - 32 more than last year. "We owe a debt of gratitude to the intern class of 2022, many of whom have already worked either as assistants in medicine or student vaccinators as part of the COVID-19 workforce response," Mr Perrottet said. "We have invested record amounts in our health system throughout the pandemic and these new interns will play a significant role in bolstering the ranks of our health workers as we continue to deal with the challenges of COVID-19." Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) records 912 new COVID-19 cases NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard welcomed the new interns and thanked them for their readiness to join their dedicated fellow health workers during such a pivotal time in the state's history. "Our selfless health heroes have worked tirelessly to keep the people of NSW safe and well throughout the enormous challenges of this one-in-one-hundred year pandemic," Mr Hazzard said. "These new interns are starting their careers at a critical time in our battle against COVID-19 and will play a vital role in supporting existing health staff during our COVID-19 response." The NSW government has invested a record $2.8 billion to recruit an additional 1060 doctors, 5000 nurses, 880 allied health staff and 1360 hospital support staff over the next four years. Kiama MP Gareth Ward today welcomed the new interns. "Our local community owes a huge debt of gratitude to our local health teams who have worked around the clock to keep us safe, especially over the past two years," he said. "I am incredibly pleased that these new interns have the opportunity to learn from the world-class doctors at our local hospitals across the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Local Health District and play a significant role in navigating the challenges of the COVID pandemic."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/375178f9-833a-4da0-8554-1cec49d79e76.jpg/r2_262_5131_3160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg