Albion Park flying high after Lake Illawarra upset

Albion Park captain Matt Burns is confident Saturday will act as a key turning point for his club after an upset victory over Lake Illawarra. The Eagles claimed a convincing 68-run win over the defending champions, their biggest victory since re-entering the South Coast Cricket first grade competition in 2019. Read more: University hit ground running to secure vital Cricket Illawarra win The club has been steadily building over the last few years and Burns is confident a top-four finish is now not far away. "If we can beat them, we can beat anyone on our day," Burns said. "Now we've beaten them, there are no more excuses. We have to put in the same performance. "Our plan is to play finals in the next few years, we know we can get up there." After reaching 9-177, Albion Park bowled the Lakers out for 109. The victory came on a day of upsets across the competition, a Matthew Creswick half-century firing Kiama past Shellharbour. Kookas also secured their first win of the year, defeating Oak Flats by 124 runs.

