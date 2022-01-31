Passerby rescues stranded jet-skier at Windang Island

news, latest-news,

A passerby has jumped into the ocean and saved a man who had fallen off his jet ski near Windang Island at the weekend. Jess was with her partner on Saturday when they spotted an unattended jet ski floating in the water before seeing the rider, waving his hands and calling for help as he drifted out to sea. Read more: Paddle boarder rescued after Seven Mile Beach fall Jess jumped on the phone to triple-0 but she said that as she was getting off the call, a passerby took off his shirt and jumped into the water. He swam a "decent distance in strong waves", she said, before reaching the jet ski and firing it up. The man then collected the stricken rider before taking him and his jet ski to the beach, where the rider jumped back on the watercraft and rode back into Lake Illawarra. Footage of the incident shows the rider was wearing a life jacket at the time. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

