A critical incident investigation is underway after a man was injured in a crash on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry following a police pursuit in the Lake Illawarra region. About 3.15pm on Saturday (January 29), officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Holden Commodore that was allegedly speeding on the Princes Highway at Willowvale, near Gerringong. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began, but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. A further pursuit was initiated and as road spikes were deployed on Bolong Road, with the Commodore colliding with a second vehicle at the intersection of the Princes Highway. The driver of the Commodore fled the scene, while the passenger - a 17-year-old girl - was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station. The driver of the second vehicle - a 24-year-old woman - was uninjured; however, a passenger - a 24-year-old man - was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Subsequent inquiries revealed the Holden Commodore had been reported stolen. An extensive search of the area, including up and around the North Nowra area, was conducted by local police, however, the driver was not found. The teenage girl was charged with being carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner and a passenger not disclosing driver's/other passenger's identity. She was refused bail and was due to appear at a children's court sitting on Sunday (January 30). A critical incident team from Lake Illawarra Police District will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

