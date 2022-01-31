news, latest-news,

One of Wollongong's most popular nightclubs is set to grow, with the owners of Mr Crown looking to expand their entertainment footprint into two shopfronts whose tenants succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince Property Consulting has lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council on behalf of Mr Crown owners Wollongong Nightlife seeking consent for the "change of use" of two neighbouring tenancies in order to expand Mr Crown's current floor space by 177 square metres. The two shopfronts were previously occupied by Travel on Crown and Express Convenience Store, both of which shut during the pandemic. While a site plan lodged as part of the application earmarked the additional space for a new gaming area, Prince Property Consulting director Shaun Prince told the Mercury it was more likely the space would be part of an expanded dance floor. Read more: Just get a blood test: Mayor's message after shock cancer diagnosis He said Wollongong Nightlife had been approached by the building's owners to take up the tenancies after the demise of the travel agent and convenience store. "Both those businesses were victims of the pandemic sadly, and my clients, Wollongong Nightlife, were asked if they had an interest in taking on space," he said. "It's unusual that one let alone two vacancies like that come up and it was an opportunity they didn't want to miss from a business strategy point of view. "It's an advantage to everyone for them to take on that space." Mr Prince said Wollongong Nightlife's expansion proposal recognised the company's ongoing investment in the city. "They're a key element in the nighttime economy, they're investing money into the CBD," he said. "Whilst there's a burgeoning number of small bars, there probably aren't a lot of venues that provide for entertainment, which Mr Crown does." Meanwhile, a report accompanying the development application, said the proposal would not cause an adverse impact to the city centre." The application will be on exhibit until February 7. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/3a6f67d2-500c-4f45-9d76-fcd7c82b5df5.jpeg/r0_48_960_590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg