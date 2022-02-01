news, latest-news,

Did someone yell fire? 'Cause Jack and Domenica got married tonight and it was hawt!! Married At First Sight episode two kicks off with the revelation that our "nice guy" Jack is set to marry Sydney makeup artist and "Princess Bogan" Dom. The two obviously look good on paper together but it's exciting to hear dating and relationship expert Mel Shilling naming the pair her "favourite couple this season". Relationship expert John Aiken is quick to point out Jack's cool, calm and collected nature will be perfect for Dom. Read more: MAFS recap: Episode one sees sparks fly in more ways than one "For Jack, he's very much a person whose going to be able to be there for her through thick and thin, he's not running away, and he's loyal as the day is long," he said. We get a glimpse into Dom's life, including her hilarious parents, an apparent fixation with a bottle of Windex and the amusing tidbit that her friends think she' a "princess bogan". She tugs at the heart strings when she reveals she wants a marriage like her parents' who have been together "through thick and thin". "I still believe in marriage," she says, and we're hoping she means it, 'cause we don't want no broken hearts for our boy Jack. She finishes off with the throw away line about hoping her future hubby likes dogs. Cue Jack, and the undoubtable star of the show, little Finn (more on that later). "I'm a huge dog person," Jack reveals in his opening monologue, and we the collective intake of breath can be heard across Wollongong. We soon learn that Jack considers himself a "nurturing individual" but has felt taken for granted or used in past relationships. "I've been there, it's hurtful," he tells John Aiken when they're one-on-one. Fast-forward through our intro to the other couple getting married tonight, (it's Ella and Mitch if you'd like to know) and it's time for the wedding! Jack and Dom are getting hitched at Helensburgh and it's fair to say they're both very nervous. Then Jack throws out the best one-liner possible - "I want to be a good husband whoever my bride is" - and our hearts collectively melt. The they melt even further (if that's even possible) when we see Jack's beaming smile as he finally claps eyes on Dom. Read more: Wollongong's Jack is looking for love on MAFS 2022 They quickly go through initial greetings before checking off some of the big ticket items: Italian - check. Vegetarian - check. And then, with a short whistle, comes the instant star of the show. Finn, Jack's best four-legged friend, trots down the aisle wearing a doggy tux and we're officially dead. Dom seems to take a shine to Finn too and we can't help but think this could be the start of something good. It's time for the official photographs, then it's onto the reception, where Dom is freaking out because she hasn't told Jack that she was previously married. Moments earlier he told her she was beautiful, but she's still worried, so tests the waters with Jack's friends, then his mum, Monica. Jack meanwhile says he's "stoked" with his new bride, telling the camera he thinks the experts have "nailed it". Dom finally plucks up the courage to tell Jack about her past, saying she wants to be as "open and honest as possible about her past". Jack asks what happened, and Dom says she wasn't happy, and knew it even even before she got married. Jack reassures her he won't judge her on her past and tells her he's "totally fine with it". The episode ends with the couple sharing a kiss and Jack telling his new bride "let's go home". And we're left thinking Mel Shilling nailed it when she said these two were her favourite couple. Ours too, Mel.

