news, latest-news, Jessica Hull, Millrose Games, Illawarra, Albion Park, Sarah Jamieson, Kim Smith, Oliver Hoare

Jessica Hull hopes her record-breaking performance at the Millrose Games on the weekend will springboard her to bigger things in 2022. The US-based Albion Park talent broke the Australian indoor mile record at the New York competition, clocking 4:24.06 in the Women's Wanamaker Mile, with her time surpassing Sarah Jamieson's 2007 national record and Kim Smith's 2008 Oceania record. Hull finished fourth in a stacked field, as she looks to continue to build into a strong year of competition. The 25-year-old now holds six national records in both indoor and outdoor, ranging from 1500 metres to 5000m. "I've got a couple of years of experience now and I've shown myself I can make championship finals," Hull, who made her Olympic Games debut in 2021, said. "This year I want to make the jump to being a contender in global finals and towards the front of some of the big meets on the calendar. I'm preparing to take the next step." Read more: Zampa, McAndrew eye shot at Illawarra Premier League contracts Fellow Australian Oliver Hoare also enjoyed a great Millrose Games meeting, smashing a new Australian and Oceania record of 3:50.83 on his way to winning the Men's Wanamaker Mile. The performance sees him become the 11th fastest indoor mile runner in history. "I have been wanting to win this prestigious event ever since I came to college in the US," Hoare said. "I don't think an Australian has won it in a very long time so to be able to get an Aussie on that trophy was a cool thing to accomplish." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/fa1c541a-108c-423a-b131-a642521a8d8f.jpg/r0_52_4911_2827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg