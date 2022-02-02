news, latest-news, Adam Zampa, Nathan McAndrew, Indian Premier League, Australia, IPL, Illawarra, Pat Cummins, David Warner

Warilla talent Adam Zampa could be in line for a six-figure pay day as he chases a lucrative Indian Premier League deal. The leg-spinner was among 47 Australians - alongside fellow Illawarra cricketer Nathan McAndrew - on Tuesday night (AEDT) to nominate for the world's biggest men's Twenty20 tournament's 2022 auction, which will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Nearly 600 cricketers from across the globe will go under the hammer across two days, with Zampa, alongside international stars like Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith, among 48 players who will have the highest reserve price of 200 lakh (approximately $A377,000). If successful, it will be Zampa's fifth IPL campaign. He played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017, before getting his next opportunity with the Royal Challengers Bangalore three years later. He returned to RCB in 2021, but - along with Australian teammate Kane Richardson - decided to leave midway through the tournament due to personal reasons. Read more: Hawks veteran Coenraad feeling at ease in Tasmania The 29-year-old is expected to attract plenty of interest from IPL team owners after playing a key role in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup success last November, finishing with 13 wickets for the tournament at an average of 12.07 and an economy rate of just 5.81. He also picked up 10 wickets for the Stars during their recent Big Bash League campaign. Zampa is set to have one last opportunity to impress ahead of the auction, with Australia's T20 international series against Sri Lanka kicking off on February 11. "If he gets in there (the IPL), it would be great. He's been there a couple of times and it's a pretty good tournament to be playing in, with all of the best players in the world," Zampa's father Darren said. "He hasn't really talked much about playing in it, but I think it's another step up for him - like playing for Australia - because you've got 60,000 Indian fans screaming at you." Read more: Wollongong United hungry for Wolves challenge Oak Flats all-rounder McAndrew also decided to throw his hat in the ring after a solid BBL campaign with the Thunder, picking up 13 wickets, while batting at a strike rate of 133. The 28-year-old will go under the hammer at the base reserve price of 20 lakh (approximately $A38,000). "It's the best T20 comp in the world and it's got the best players and coaches, and it would just be a great opportunity to go over there and continue to develop my game," McAndrew said. "I'm not sure how it works behind the scenes, but basically teams put together a list of everybody that they want to see in the auction. I got contacted by my agent saying that a couple of teams wanting me to nominate, but it means nothing in regard to whether you'll get picked up or not. I had a couple of teams last year request that I nominate, and then same thing happened this year. "It's probably a long shot that I'll end up going to anybody, but there's obviously a slight bit of interest. It's exciting, but we'll see what happens I guess."

