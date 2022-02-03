news, latest-news,

Police are on the lookout for a man who threatened a Bellambi service station store attendant with a single barrel shot gun, demanding cigarettes and cash. The incident on Pioneer Road happened about 4.30am on Thursday. The store attendant - a man aged 30 - gave the items to the male before he fled the scene on foot. The store attendant was not injured. Officers attached to Wollongong Police District attended and commenced an investigation. The male is described as having a medium build, 160 to 170cm tall, wearing a black hoodie, with a small white motif on the left side of the chest, dark gloves with a brown/gold emblem on the knuckles, black shoes, a black bandanna with white motifs and was carrying a red shoulder bag with a white Coca Cola motif. Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Wollongong Police Station on (02) 4226 7899. Inquiries are continuing. Read more: Man fronts court after stabbing in Warrawong The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/ef8b71b3-3cad-4e27-8891-9e59a1f98c1d.jpg/r0_31_1920_1116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg