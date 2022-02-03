news, latest-news,

A 22-year-old man has fronted a Wollongong court, accused of stabbing a man in Warrawong overnight. Nowra man Zac James Blacker appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday morning after he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Emergency services were called to a unit in Cowper Street about 12.40am Thursday to reports a 27-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times by a man known to him. Read more: Alleged Windang shooter hit with fake bomb charge Police were told a 22-year-old man allegedly attended the unit before a physical altercation broke out. He is accused of kicking the older man in the face then stabbing him several times in the abdomen and upper left leg, before fleeing the scene. The injured man was assessed by paramedics and taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition. Blacker was arrested nearby and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged. He did not apply for bail in Wollongong Local Court and was remanded in custody to appear at court again on March 30. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/a6952f1b-23da-4acc-96db-460aabf74b49.jpg/r0_110_483_383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg