A man accused of opening fire on cars and pedestrians in broad daylight then holding two men hostage at gunpoint inside a Windang dive shop last year has been slapped with almost a dozen fresh charges. Simon Fleming was arrested on the morning of November 28 following a stand-off with police after he was allegedly recorded on video stalking the intersection of Windang Road and Acacia Street while carrying two rifles slung over his shoulders. The footage allegedly shows Fleming firing shots at passing cars and pedestrians before he barricades himself inside Windang Dive and Spearfishing, initially holding two employees hostage. Fleming eventually surrendered to heavily armed police and was arrested without further incident. Read more: Gwynneville disability pensioner sends graphic sex texts to young carer He was remanded in custody after being charged with six offences including firing at a dwelling with reckless disregard, firing a gun in a manner likely to injure and detaining a person against their will. However, the Mercury can reveal Fleming has been hit with an additional 10 charges, which were presented to Wollongong Local Court for the first time on Wednesday. Among the new offences is a charge of leaving an article to create a false belief of danger. Police claim video of the incident, shot by a bystander, shows Fleming placing a silver briefcase in the middle of the roadway, which prosecutors will allege he did with the intention of having people falsely fear it might be a bomb. Meanwhile, Fleming's new offences include two counts of firing a gun in a manner likely to injure a person or property, after police were able to identify two people he allegedly shot at during the incident. He is also facing five charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol in the wake of a police raid on his Boronia Avenue home after his arrest. Charge sheets tendered to the court said two of the pistols discovered at the house were air guns, but did not specify details fo the remaining three. Two further charges allege Fleming failed to have approved storage at his home for a Weatherby Vanguard bolt action rifle and a World Ward II era Mauser-branded bolt action rifle. Fleming is yet to enter a plea to any of the charges and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in March 30. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

