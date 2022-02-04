news, latest-news,

One of the most spectacular views in the whole of the Illawarra may soon be the spot to enjoy dinner and a cold one, with a proposal to transform the Port Kembla Surf Lifesaving Club with a cafe and restaurant. Port Vista is the chosen name for the 218-seat venue, and the vista is unlimited over Port Kembla Beach and across the Tasman Sea. The club operates under a 21-year lease from Wollongong City Council, valid until 2039, and the proponents said a sub-lease was possible with the consent of council. Port Vista is owned by Port Kembla couple Ali Lucato and Andrew Zafiropoulos, who operate the popular 80 Bar & Cafe in the Frank Gehry-designed Dr Chau Chak Wing Building at the University of Technology, Sydney. Read more: Illawarra's new Greek eatery, just like Mum made it The experienced food business duo said the surf club cafe and restaurant would be "primarily focused on the existing locals and beachgoers and visitors to Port Kembla by day", as well as locals in the evening. They hoped locals might come and dine there once or twice a week, a sign the venue will be affordable. "In essence, our vision for the existing Surf Club building does not move too far away from their existing use, therefore maintaining and expanding their public access and continued value to their location and community," they said in the development application for a change of use for the venue. "However, as specialists in managing venues and restaurants, we intend to enhance the value and sustainability through elegant and sympathetic renovations that highlight and celebrate the history." The surf life saving club would continue to operate despite the change of use. "Port Vista will allow the Port Kembla Surf Club venue to remain and become even more accessible assets for the general public," they said. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/02ce662c-658f-4ce2-8b4b-1e4f472fc59b.JPG/r3_14_1230_707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg