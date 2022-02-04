community, food, Greek, restaurant, cafe, takeaway, Albion Park, Zeuses Souvla, Peter Aroutsidis

Having grown up in restaurants run by his father, Peter Aroutsidis always knew that he wanted to open his own food business. While Mr Aroutsidis's father may have taught him how to run a business, it was his mother that shared with him the family recipes. "Mum taught me everything that I know," he said. This all led to Mr Aroutsidis opening Zeuses Souvla in Albion Park. Opened in January, the cafe and takeaway restaurant is 80 per cent Mr Aroutsidis's mother's recipes and the rest is dishes created by Mr Aroutsidis himself. Located on the corner of Burdekin and Ashburton drives, in the former Backburner Cafe site, Zeuses continues to serve fish and chips alongside Greek specialties. A major drawcard is the yeeros, what Mr Aroutsidis describes as a kebab but with real meat. "It's not processed meat and it's made in a pita bread with salad." For those with a taste for grilled meats, Zeuses offers lamb and chicken souvlaki. The home-style cooking that Mr Aroutsidis inherited comes in the form of Greek specialties, including moussaka, yemista - stuffed capsicums, and a Greek style lasagne called pastitsio, which uses cylindrical-shaped pasta, rather than pasta sheets, and goat's cheese for the topping, rather than parmesan. One of Zeuses's current specials is a prawn saganaki, which involves grilled prawns baked with cheese and rice. All dishes are available for takeaway and as take-home meals can be topped off with Greek sweets sourced from specialist Greek bakeries in Sydney. Since opening in late January, Mr Aroutsidis says he's been connecting with locals, many of whom have become return customers, and plans to cement himself in Albion Park. "I have a passion for cooking and a passion to satisfy people's hunger," said Mr Aroutsidis. "I just get a thrill out of it."

