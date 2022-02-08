Where to use and how to get your Parent NSW vouchers

news, latest-news,

Illawarra parents can access $250 worth of vouchers to use on entertainment and recreation. The NSW Government recently launched Parents NSW Vouchers to thank parents, guardians and carers who provided home learning to their school-enrolled children during 2021. One person from each eligible household can apply for five $50 vouchers, worth $250 in total, which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. During a press conference on Sunday, Premier Dominic Perrottet said the vouchers would be available to download from Monday through the Services NSW app to be used on entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues, accommodation bookings. Read more: Illawarra records 425 COVID cases but no deaths Mr Perrottet said this program was a big win for households and would help ease the cost of living for busy parents. He acknowledged what a tough time homeschooling had been for parents and thanked them before he urged accommodation venues to register their business. "This is all about thanking parents for their home schooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses. Parents have persevered and balanced a variety of challenges as a result of home learning, and we are grateful for their hard work and sacrifices," Mr Perrottet said. "This will also put downward pressure on the cost of living by helping families across the State get out and enjoy the best our State has to offer while leaving them with more money in their back-pocket to spend on the everyday essentials." In addition, the Stay NSW voucher program, providing every adult aged 18 and older with a $50 voucher to spend at registered accommodation providers, will be progressively rolled out from 21 February. Both programs will be implemented using the existing Dine & Discover NSW infrastructure. "These vouchers are a double win - they encourage families to get out and enjoy the best of our State, while also providing much needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic," Mr Perrottet said. Meanwhile, Mr Perrottet also announced the government's advertising campaign, 'Let's Do This', would expand to encourage everyone 16 years and older to get their COVID-19 booster shot. He said the updated campaign would reinforce the importance of getting a booster to reduce the risk of severe illness and to help protect communities. "This campaign celebrates the resilience and strength of the NSW community and encourages everyone aged 16 years and older to get their booster shot three months after their second dose," Mr Perrottet said. "NSW has one of highest vaccination rates in the world, but ensuring everyone gets their booster is key to strengthening our protection against variants like Omicron, keeping people safe and enjoying more of the things we love. "It's never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine. So go out, get that third shot as soon as you're eligible and protect yourself, your family and your friends." Health Minister Brad Hazzard reminded people of the importance of a booster, regardless of whether they've had the virus. "The fact that you've had COVID-19 doesn't necessarily mean you can can't get it again and the next time you may end up in ICU or worse," Mr Hazzard said. "To be fully vaccinated and have the best protection possible go and get the booster four to six weeks after recovering from the virus." The multi-channel advertising campaign will run in addition to existing COVID safety campaigns, starting from 6 February across print, television, radio, outdoor, digital and social media. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said that like the original 'Let's Do This' campaign released in August, this new ad hopes to capture what NSW has been working towards and the importance vaccinations play in getting there. "It's been a tough two years but we can't lose sight of what we're all aiming for, which is to get everyday life back to as close as normal as possible," Mr Dominello said. "When you're eligible, that is the time to get your booster to protect yourself, your family, your colleagues and your community." It will include ads in 19 languages including Arabic, Assyrian, Bengali, Cantonese, Dari, Dinka, Farsi, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish, Mandarin, Nepali, Punjabi, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese. Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said everyone needs to be able to understand how to help keep themselves, their families and their friends safe, no matter their language or cultural background. The campaign will also include specific advertising for the Aboriginal community that will appear in the Koori Mail, on radio, social media, digital display and video. Anyone aged five and older can get vaccinated, and booster appointments are available to everyone aged 16 and older. They are available at pharmacies, GPs, Aboriginal Medical Services, and more than 40 NSW Health clinics, as well as outreach and pop-up clinics open across the state. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/2426a60e-c064-477f-b872-dbb6b6bc2609.JPG/r15_10_619_351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg