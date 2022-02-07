news, latest-news,

Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be closed for one night next week for routine maintenance work. Work includes vegetation maintenance, clearing gutters and drains, maintenance of guardrails and litter collection to improve safety for road users. On Monday, February 14 from 8pm to 4am LHD will be closed between Stonehaven Road at Stanwell Tops and Chellow Dene Avenue in Stanwell Park, weather permitting. Detours will be in place via the M1 Princes Motorway and Bulli Pass, as well as Otford Road and Walker Street. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow up to ten minutes additional travel time. For more details visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701. More information about upcoming road closures, including detour maps, is available at nswroads.work/srrc. Read more: An op shop with a difference to open its doors at UOW Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

