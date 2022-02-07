news, latest-news,

Award-winning social enterprise Green Connect and the University of Wollongong are teaming up to open an op shop with a difference. As well as selling quality second-hand goods, the UOW op shop will be an education hub and space to share ideas on recycling and sustainable living. "We're really excited to be connecting with the UOW community in this new space and we can't wait to share ideas on how we can create a more sustainable future together," Green Connect general manager Kylie Flament said. UOW Pulse chief executive Alf Maccioni was also excited to partner with Green Connect and couldn't wait to "bring this exciting new service to students". Read more: UOW graduate thriving in her dream job The UOW op shop is the latest Green Connect, which creates jobs and employment pathways for young people and former refugees in work that helps the planet and the community, will open. Last financial year the Warrawong-based social enterprise employed 137 people and diverted 157 tonnes of waste from landfill through its farm, op shop, zero waste services, and staffing solutions work. Green Connect's op shop in Unanderra has more than 47 different waste streams to reduce waste going to landfill in an industry that is often swamped by unusable donations. Ms Flament said the new op shop at UOW will sell good-quality, pre-loved clothing and household items, offering UOW staff and students an ethical and more sustainable way to shop on campus. "Op shopping is great for people, the planet and your wallet - there is no downside," she said. "This space will be more than just an op shop, we also want it to be a safe place for students and staff to drop in and have a chat whenever they need to. Read more: Thumbs up for phonics emphasis in new primary school curriculum "We'd love to hear from the UOW community about what they want to see in the shop and how they want it to feel. People can come and have a chat to us in the shop or reach out by phone, email or social media." From Monday, February 21, the new shop will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm. It will be located in Building 11, next to the pharmacy. The social enterprise is on the hunt for volunteers to work in the new op shop. To apply visit the Green Connect website.

