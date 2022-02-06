news, latest-news,

One look at the resume of Caitlin Vickers and it is easy to see why employers rate University of Wollongong graduates so highly. The 24-year-old is thriving working for one of the world's largest alcohol companies in Pernod Ricard. The Shellharbour resident's success comes as a recent national survey of Australian employers' satisfaction rated UOW graduates as the best employees in Australia. The Australian Government's Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) Employer Satisfaction Survey found that employers' overall satisfaction level with UOW graduates was at 91.7 per cent, securing UOW the top spot among all universities nationally. Miss Vickers is adamant studying at UOW helped her greatly in securing her dream job in 2020. Read more: Thumbs up for phonics emphasis in new primary school curriculum She completed a Bachelor of Media and Communications Degree, majoring in marketing and minoring in psychology. Miss Vickers also did a business management cadetship while at UOW, which involved study and work. "My time at UOW was great. I had some great options for work after I finished. I chose Pernod Ricard because it is such an exciting and dynamic company," she said. The "highly motivated marketing and communications professional" remains focused on continuing to learn within the marketing and communication sphere. "As a Customer Activation Manager, I focus on bringing to life Pernod Ricard's brands through integrated customer programs across Australia's largest retail banners," Miss Vickers said. "Within my role, I work across both strategic development and execution of national and exclusive promotions, cultivating strong relationships with those within my team and major stakeholders." Read more: Another romantic Illawarra venue featured in MAFS She works from home and out of Pernod Ricard's Barangaroo office in Sydney. "My contributions have included delivering best practice BTL activations, merchandising solutions aligned to category drivers and consumer insights, conducting market research and data intelligence to determine market viability and developing optimal communication tactics, with the aim of achieving strategic goals, building advocacy and delivering sustainable brand growth," Miss Vickers said. "I am constantly working on my skillset to stay ahead of industry changes and passionate about delivering innovative marketing solutions that resonate with customers and consumers alike." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/77a506e7-480c-434c-b403-2a68d447e53e.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg