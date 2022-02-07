community,

Walking up Crown Street between Keira Street and the station, don't be surprised if you start to hear the sounds of metal thwacking into wood, accompanied by the sounds of people grunting and roaring. The cacophony is emanating from Battle Axe Throwing Wollongong. The venue is the latest urban axe throwing venue to open, and the first venue in the Illawarra. Having begun in Canada about two decades ago, urban axe throwing can now be found throughout North America and Europe and in every capital city in Australia. Co-owner of Battle Axe Throwing Wollongong Matt Evans describes the sport as darts, but with axes. "You're throwing a metal axe at a wooden target and you're competing against the person next to you." Points are awarded depending on how close the axe lands to the centre of the target, and the player with the most points after three rounds is awarded the winner, with the bragging rights to go along with it. In case this sounds like a sport that only those who could terrify a Viking could pull off, Mr Evans says that in his five years in the axe throwing industry, he has never met someone who couldn't throw an axe. "I've taught a range of people of all genders and physical builds, and I can guarantee anyone can do it," he said. In his time as an axe coach and a freelance axe consultant, Mr Evans has helped a number of axe throwing businesses around Australia and has seen how the sport has attracted those interested in the competition, but also what he describes as the cathartic nature of axe throwing. "You can come in, hurl a hatchet at a target with as much force as you'd like to, or with as much precision. So you can get stress relief out of it and a meditative, precision-based experience from that as well. "It's almost addictive as soon as you sink an axe in the board." Having opened for a soft launch in early February, the site is now taking bookings for groups small and large, as well as corporate bookings. In March, the venue will begin a competitive league following the rules of the International Axe Throwing Federation, so players in Wollongong are up against competitors around the globe, with a chance to compete in the championships held yearly in Toronto, Canada. In the meantime, however, the venue is open to all to have the satisfaction of feeling an axe sink into a wooden board. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

