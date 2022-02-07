news, latest-news, Albion Park, Football South Coast, Albion Park City, Albion Park White Eagles

They've proven a dominant force in Football South Coast's recent history, and Albion Park's women's side is set to get even stronger. Read more: Illawarra 15-year-old Delta Amidzovski ready for world stage The all-conquering Park team will now play under the White Eagles banner in the Women's Division One competition. Only COVID denied Park a chance of securing their eighth straight premiership in 2021 and, on Monday afternoon, it was announced the team will join forces with Albion Park City and the White Eagles as part of a merger agreement. The decision is set to solidify both the junior and senior pathways for all clubs involved. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/0fccb548-8183-43a5-984f-e25cfa06784d.jpg/r249_289_2883_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg