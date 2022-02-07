Albion Park's Football South Coast women's teams prepare to join forces
They've proven a dominant force in Football South Coast's recent history, and Albion Park's women's side is set to get even stronger.
The all-conquering Park team will now play under the White Eagles banner in the Women's Division One competition.
Only COVID denied Park a chance of securing their eighth straight premiership in 2021 and, on Monday afternoon, it was announced the team will join forces with Albion Park City and the White Eagles as part of a merger agreement.
The decision is set to solidify both the junior and senior pathways for all clubs involved.
