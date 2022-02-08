coronavirus,

New COVID-19 infections in the Illawarra Shoalhaven have remained under 500 for a fourth consecutive day. In the 24 hours to 4pm Monday, Wollongong recorded another 263 cases of the virus, Shellharbour had 84, there were 18 from Kiama, while Shoalhaven saw 122 - a total of 487 cases. There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported in the local health district, which has so far seen 36 people die with the illness this year alone. But 171 people with COVID remain in the district's hospitals. Across NSW, there were 9690 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period and 14 deaths of people aged from their 60s to their 90s. Three people had received three doses of a COVID vaccine, 10 people had received two doses, and five people were unvaccinated. There are currently 2068 people with COVID in NSW hospitals, including 132 patients in intensive care, 61 of whom are on ventilators.

