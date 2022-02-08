Young hoons face court for going 170km/h at Yallah in separate incidents

news, latest-news,

A young P-plater has fronted court for the first time where he admitted to driving dangerously through Yallah last year. Police officers allegedly detected Ashton Vreman-Naughton, 19, travelling at 171km/h in an 80km/h zone in a Ford Falcon sedan along the Princes Motorway, Yallah shortly before midnight on October 30. Read more: Armed robber jailed for $1100 theft at Balgownie Hotel He was stopped by police and told to attend court for driving in a manner dangerous to the public, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, and not display P-plates. In Kiama Local Court, he pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and not displaying his P-plates but police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin withdrew the speeding charge. Vreman-Naughton will be sentenced on April 4. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared in court after he was detected in a similar location about 5.30pm on October 30. Officers stopped the boy on a motorcycle along the motorway at Yallah, allegedly travelling at 175km/h in an 80km/h zone. His learner licence was suspended for six months and he was issued with a notice to attend court for driving in a manner dangerous to the public and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/56202807-b62b-4097-b071-ded770bc8092.jpg/r1_20_604_361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg