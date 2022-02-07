news, latest-news,

A 'career criminal' has been jailed for more than six years for an armed robbery at Balgownie Hotel where he threatened two staff members and a patron in the terrifying ordeal that only netted him $1100. Matthew Boyle was also sentenced for other thefts when he appeared in Wollongong District Court last week. Boyle had only been released from jail a month before he donned a motorcycle helmet and used a fake gun to rob the venue on August 17, 2020. Read more: Armed robber makes two-wheeled getaway in Bellambi servo hold-up Judge Andrew Haesler said the patron and two employees Boyle threatened "felt a very real threat to their lives". "The employees of the hotel were vulnerable because of their employment. The event was planned. The offence was committed for the financial advantage of the offender," he said. Judge Haesler noted the barman told the court that since the robbery he no longer felt his "usual confident and bubbly self", struggled to stay asleep and moved interstate, losing employment opportunities. The court heard Boyle arrived at the hotel on his motorbike about 11pm, kept his helmet on and was holding an imitation gun before he told the barman, "I've got a gun and I want all the money". He pointed the fake gun at a patron, and yelled for him to get down causing the man to panic. Boyle cocked the fake gun and pointed it at the barman before they walked to the office but another employee had locked the door, with herself inside. The barman asked the assistant manager to hand over the money but she did not respond and the barman told Boyle he would give him money from the till. The assistant manager called police while the barman opened the bar till and took cash. But Boyle said "I need more" and the barman opened the two pokie tills and Boyle took off with $1100 cash. Police arrived a short time later, established a crime scene and later appealed for the public to help identify Boyle. Later, investigating police intercepted Boyle's mobile phone calls where he said he "did a stick up" to repay debts and used a "fakey" referring to the imitation handgun. Less than a month later on October 6, Boyle and another person broke into the garage of the Balgownie home of Boyle's ex-girlfriend. The men stole a blue, grey and white motorcycle helmet with a crack on the top, a small white safe, a Sony Playstation 1 console, and a long sleeved motor-cycle shirt, valued at about $200. Judge Haeser said the crime "was planned: he took advantage of knowledge of his former partner's premises". On December 2, Boyle stole a motorcycle with another mate when they were driving through Wollongong with a trailer, which had stolen number plates. The owner of the bike saw it being loaded onto the trailer. Boyle near the driver's side door and the other man was closing the tailgate. The bike owner asked them what they were doing with his bike and pushed Boyle backwards, who said "we are taking it". Boyle then pulled out a 25cm knife in a black sheath before he threatened to "put this through your f------ neck". The bike owner backed away and the men drove away with the $11,000 bike before police arrived. Judge Haesler noted "the motorbike was stolen as the offender said he wanted a motor bike for Christmas. The offence was planned. The premises were targeted." He also took into account the bike owner's victim impact statement where he stated he had difficulty sleeping and feared he may be targeted again which made him paranoid, anxious and socially isolated. Boyle was arrested on December 7. The court heard Boyle had a long and extensive criminal history and was on parole when he committed the robberies. The longest period he has spent out of custody is 14 months and he was a meth user. During his time in the community he did work and had a girlfriend before he returned to his old ways. The court heard Boyle had a "dysfunctional background" and difficulty adapting to life outside of jail Judge Haesler said Boyle did not have the skills to live a life free from crime "but as he grows older he may mature and learn". He said Boyle had poor prospects of rehabilitation but took into account his promises to change his life. Boyle was sentenced to six years and six months in jail, backdated to June 7 last year, and a non-parole period of four years and six months. He will be eligible to be released to parole on December 6 2025. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

