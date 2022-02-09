Search underway for swimmer at Shellharbour South Beach

news, latest-news,

A search is underway for a swimmer believed to be swept out to sea at Shellharbour South Beach. Emergency service crews were called to the beach shortly before 1.30pm to reports adult swimmers had been caught in a rip before they went out of sight. There were reports someone on a body board tried to assist but had to return to shore. Read more: Disused police building goes up in flames at Unanderra Two adult swimmers were reportedly out of the water while a third, believed to be a man, remains in the sea. Ambulance rescue helicopters and a Surf Life Saving chopper are on scene and are looking for the swimmer in red board shorts. Lifeguards are on a jetski and police rescues are also on searching. Four ambulance road crews also responded to the call. More to come. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/b07a8c7f-2beb-41f2-8d19-fec181caae2a.jpg/r0_114_4032_2392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg