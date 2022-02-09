news, latest-news,

A crime scene has been set up at a disused police station at Unanderra which was partially destroyed by fire on Tuesday night. Wollongong police are investigating whether the blaze at the corner of the Princes Highway and Famborough Road was deliberately lit and how it started. Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.15pm, to find smoke and flames issuing from the second level of the two storey building. Read more: Bellambi man sentenced for breaching child sex register A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said units from Unanderra, Dapto, Warrawong, Wollongong and Albion Park attended with an "offensive attack strategy" on the two-storey building. It took 20 firefighters over an hour to bring the blaze under control, with crews called off around 11.11pm. Fire crews, wearing breathing apparatus, searched the building and determined no-one was inside. "There was fifty per cent fire damage, water and smoke [damage] to the remainder and the incident was left with police to investigate," the spokesman said. FRNSW investigators are at the scene Wednesday morning, trying to determine the cause of the fire. FRNSW Superintendent Scott Dodson said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero 000 for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed. MORE TO COME ... To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

