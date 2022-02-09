A record five sets of Kindy twins start at Hayes Park Public School

news, latest-news,

The task of getting five sets of Kindergarten twins from their respective classrooms to the quad for a designated photo op proved quite challenging. Hayes Park Public School principal Michael Honeywood found he needed help from a few of his teachers to get the job done yesterday. Mr Honeywood and his helpers made a few trips to bring the energetic kids to meet this reporter and Mercury photographer Robert Peet. "It's hard work but fun nonetheless," the principal said once the twins were sitting on a bench patiently waiting for their photo to be taken. "Five sets of twins is just double the fun really, times five. We are really lucky because the kids are all ready for school. "Despite COVID we've been really lucky to have an orientation program, and the twins sometimes make it easier for their fellow students, because they come with their ready-made best friend with them. "Most of them stay in classes together, sometimes parents choose to separate them but each are in the same class and we are lucky we have five classes, so we spread all five amongst them." The twins, Elijah and Bodhi Naughton, Abel and Morgan Knopp, Harry and Hayley Stephenson along with Ava and Payton Duncan, boosted the school's kindergarten cohort to 98 this year. "We've had three sets of twins previously but this is the first time we've had five. It is quite special," Mr Honeywood said. "Just dealing with their different little personalities. Some of them are identical temperament as they are in looks, and others are just totally chalk and cheese." The principal said the COVID situation meant parents could not play a more active role in helping their kids settle at school. "Due to COVID, parents have only been on site that first morning. Our teachers have done a wonderful job settling the kids," he said. "Every day our teachers go through routines with the kids. Parents are usually quite amazed at how fast their kids can pick up on the routines. "We are just very, very lucky. Hayes Park is a beautiful school which has great staff and facilities and a fantastic community supporting us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/61fa0c7c-576f-4a3f-a5bf-8e80b482f62a.jpg/r3_499_5470_3588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg