Everything Emma McKeon touches continues to turn to gold, after the Wollongong talent claimed Australia's top swimming gong on Saturday night. McKeon and her coach Michael Bohl were the big winners at Swimming Australia's awards night, with the 27-year-old crowned the Olympic program swimmer of the year following her record medal haul in Tokyo, while Bohl was named Olympic program coach of the year. The other major winners at the Gold Coast awards night were Will Martin and David Proud, who were named Paralympic program swimmer of the year and Paralympic program coach of the year. Read more: Steelers take down Sharks to continue unbeaten Tarsha Gale streak McKeon - who was recently shortlisted for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award and recognised as a Member of the Order of Australia - enjoyed a stellar Olympic campaign in Tokyo. Her seven medals - four of them gold - equaled Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya's record haul at the 1952 Games. "I don't usually say things like this, but I came here and I wanted to win gold," McKeon said at the end of the Tokyo meet. "I wanted to come here and win and that's what 'Bohly' and I worked so hard for and what we had our eyes on. "For it to be finished and I've got four of them, I can't believe it."

