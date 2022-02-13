news, latest-news,

Taught by teachers in masks, provided Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to take and encouraged to wear masks, school is anything but the norm nowadays for students. This is especially the case for primary school students, and their parents who worry how their children are adapting. Child psychologist and University of Wollongong Professor Marc de Rosnay, said it was natural for parents to be concerned about their children's welbeing in these uncertain times. Though the Early Start academic director urged parents not to burden children with their own concerns, as it might hinder their own ability to adapt to this new world. "[Parents] might be worried about kids going back to school after two years of COVID, but we don't want to transmit that worry to kids," Prof de Rosnay said. "We want to be level, we want to be patient, because if we are too quick to assume something is wrong they may not have the time they need to adapt to a new setting, to get used to being there." Read more: Know what these emojis mean? Your kids do. And so do online predators He said it was really important for parents to strike a balance of being observant but also giving a bit of space for kids to adapt to this new world. "It is hard for parents, but you don't want to pre-empt problems when the child is just adapting to a new setting. Equally you don't want to miss signs that something is going wrong," Prof de Rosnay said. "But it's important to remember when you send your child off to school, you are not going to school, they are going to school. "This is an important part of their resilience and their independence. "Parents can help by making sure to take time to be with your kids, not to question them like an inquisitor or try to ascertain whether they're doing alright, just to enjoy their company, to be with them and give them that opportunity to take what they need from you, rather than you trying to give little to them. "That can be a hard line to walk. "Sometimes as a parent you need to come in over the top because the kid is not functioning well and they are in distress and you need to reassure and take charge of the situation. But mostly the role is active but not too controlling." Read more: Meet the sneakerheads: the collectors throwing stacks of cash at shoes Remembering all children were in the same boat so to speak, was another helpful tip for parents and students alike. "It is not like all children aren't affected by the pandemic. All children have to adapt and try to integrate with everyone else. Being in the same boat as others is helpful in a way because everyone is going through it together," Prof de Rosnay said. "Nevertheless it is still vital for parents to be patient, watchful and open to hear what kids have to say. "These are the dispossessions and behaviours that parents can use to be really there for their kids and support them. "As kids get socialised at school to some extend,...what we are probably going to see is more kids who are doing things like misbehaving in ways that aren't confirming to the expectations.....and that is because they have been absent for large periods of time. "So we need to be more patient with kids and I would encourage parents to talk to teachers but not to expect the teacher to be able to solve every problem. "You should think of that teacher as a collaborator, not as a clinician."

