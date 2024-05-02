Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

John Jarratt brings his heartwarming new film to Warrawong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 2 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard O'Dwyer, right, in a scene from John Jarratt's new film What About Sal. Picture supplied
Gerard O'Dwyer, right, in a scene from John Jarratt's new film What About Sal. Picture supplied

It was a chance observation that sparked the idea for Australian screen veteran John Jarratt's latest movie, but once he had that idea he knew exactly who he wanted in the lead role.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.