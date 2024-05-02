John Jarratt brings his heartwarming new film to Warrawong

It was a chance observation that sparked the idea for Australian screen veteran John Jarratt's latest movie, but once he had that idea he knew exactly who he wanted in the lead role.
Award-winning actor Gerard O'Dwyer stars in What About Sal, a film that follows the titular Sal, a man with Down syndrome, as he searches for the father he never met when his mother (Kaarin Fairfax) becomes terminally ill and he faces the prospect of moving to a group home.
Jarratt both wrote and directed the film, and stars as Sal's rock musician father.
Jarratt - who grew up in Wongawilli - and O'Dwyer will visit Warrawong's Gala Cinema on Saturday, May 4 for a screening of the movie, followed by a Q&A session.
The idea for the film was first planted when Jarratt was at a South Sydney versus Manly NRL game and a man with Down syndrome was there with his mother, aged in her 70s.
"Every time we scored a try it was like he'd met Mecca, so enthusiastic. It was such a great time had with that guy because of his enthusiasm and the joy that he has... and then I was walking back to the car with Dave [a friend] and I said, 'I wonder what would happen if his mum passed away and he had nobody?'" Jarratt said.
"And then I thought, that's a really good premise for a movie."
Jarratt already knew O'Dwyer, who claimed the best actor award at the 2009 Tropfest short film festival, and was certain he was the man for the job.
"I knew he could do it, but I tell you what, I didn't know he was going to do it as brilliantly as he has," Jarratt said.
O'Dwyer was born an actor: he recalled that from a young age, he would "play every video, every DVD, and I would stop and play and pause them and I would imitate them, I would copy what they're saying".
Jarratt said O'Dwyer knew not only all of his own lines, but everyone else's, too.
"He's quite an extraordinary actor, one of the best actors I've ever worked with," Jarratt said.
O'Dwyer helped Jarratt write the script, providing insights into life with Down syndrome.
The film is also a long time coming - it took six weeks to shoot but post-production was held up when the COVID-19 Delta variant hit in mid-2021, causing prolonged lockdowns.
Jarratt said the film's release was delayed further when cinemas reopened to avoid it getting lost among the wave of big budget movies hitting the silver screen.
"We ended up doing it in April-May, and the timing is really good. So it's a very long incubation period but we're here now and it's being received extremely well," he said.
While the film centres on a man with Down syndrome, Jarratt believes it has struck a chord because it covers the kinds of issues that could affect anybody.
"It just happens to be that the person who's trying to save himself, happens to have Down syndrome," he said.
"So we're shining a light on Down syndrome... but it just stands up as a really good story."
Jarratt and O'Dwyer hope to get a full house in Warrawong on Saturday afternoon, inviting people to come along with their "curly questions" to foster an interesting discussion.
Jarratt said he hoped audience members would come away from the film with a deeper insight into people with Down syndrome and challenge their perceptions.
"Make sure they bring a box of tissues because it's very powerful and emotional," O'Dwyer said.
What About Sal screens at Gala Cinema in Warrawong at 4.45pm this Saturday, May 2, followed by a Q&A with Jarratt and O'Dwyer.
